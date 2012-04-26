* Q3 adj EPS $0.06 vs est $0.02

April 26 Fusion-io Inc reported third-quarter results that handily beat market expectations, but higher costs weighed on margins, sending its shares down 12 percent in trading after the bell.

The company, which makes storage memory hardware and software to speed up processing for data center servers, expects fourth-quarter revenue to be flat quarter-on-quarter, but was still above analysts' expectations of $89.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fusion-io reported a third-quarter net loss of $4.7 million, or 5 cents per share, from an income of $7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Gross margins fell to 52.1 percent from 53.2 percent as operating costs almost doubled to $54 million.

Excluding items, the company, which counts Apple Inc's co-founder Steve Wozniak as its chief scientist, earned 6 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates of 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 40 percent to $94.2 million, ahead of the $85.6 million Wall Street expected.

Shares of the company fell to $25.6 in after-market trade, after closing at $28.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)