* Sees Q3 rev about $85 mln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.05 vs est $0.03
* Q2 revenue $84.1 mln vs est $75.8 mln
* Q2 gross margins 51.0 pct vs 58.7 pct, a yr ago
* Shares fall 13 pct in after-market trade
(Follows alerts)
Jan 24 Fusion-io Inc, a maker of
storage memory hardware and software for data centers, posted a
narrower quarterly loss, but its margins shrank as costs more
than doubled.
Fusion-io shares were trading down 13 percent after the
bell, after closing at $30.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The company forecast third-quarter revenue of about $85
million, while analysts were expecting $79 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of
$5.7 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.5
million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $84.1 million from $31.2 million a year ago
but gross margin came in at 51.0 percent, down from 58.7 percent
last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected second-quarter earnings
of 3 cents per share on revenue of $75.8 million.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)