* Raises FY12 rev growth to about 55 pct from 40 pct
* Q1 adj EPS $0.15 vs est. $0.03
* Q1 rev $74.4 vs est. $64.1 mln
* Shares up 16 pct
(Rewrites, adds CEO comment, background, updates shares)
Nov 2 Fusion-io Inc's quarterly results
beat estimates helped by growth across its core business and the
storage hardware and software maker raised its full-year revenue
outlook, sending its shares up as much as 19 percent.
The company, said its core business contributed 45 percent to
total business during the quarter, up from 35 percent in the
previous quarter.
"We are witnessing growth across geographies. Besides the
financial services and public sector, we are seeing growth
across retail, media and telecommunications businesses," David
Flynn, Fusion-io's chief executive officer said on a conference
call with analysts.
Fusion-io, which employs Apple Inc co-founder Steve
Wozniak as its chief scientist, makes storage memory hardware
and software that make data centre servers more efficient by
speeding up data processing.
Fusion-io, which was heavily dependent on its large
strategic customers that include Facebook, Apple Inc and
Hewlett-Packard , has been trying to diversify its
customer base.
The company now expects full-year revenue of $305.7 million,
a growth of about 55 percent. It had earlier forecast a 40
percent growth.
For the first quarter, the company earned $7.2 million, or 7
cents per share, compared with a loss of $5.8 million or loss of
46 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to 175 percent to $74.4 million.
Shares rose about 19 percent to $38 in extended trade. They
closed at $32 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)