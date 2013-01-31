* Sees FY rev of $420-$440 mln vs. est $530.1 mln
* Facebook, Apple bulk orders shift by two quarters
* Sees Q3 rev of about $80 mln vs. est $137.2 mln
* Shares down 21 pct after the bell
(Rewrites; adds FY 2013 details, updates analyst comment)
By Chandni Doulatramani
Jan 30 Fusion-io Inc slashed its fiscal
2013 revenue forecast as key customers Facebook Inc and
Apple Inc delayed orders, sending the storage drive
maker's shares down 21 percent after the bell.
"... The change in our guidance reflects a two-quarter shift
in the timing of their bulk purchases," Fusion-io Chief
Financial Officer Dennis Wolf said in a statement.
Facebook accounted for 30 percent of Fusion-io's total sales
of $359.3 million in its previous financial year, while Apple
contributed 25 percent.
The company, whose competitors include OCZ Technology Group
Inc and Stec Inc, now expects revenue of about
$420 million to $440 million in the year ending June 2013, down
from its earlier estimate of about $521 million to $539 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $530.1 million
in the period, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The reduction in guidance is largely attributable to a
reduction of expected shipments to Apple and Facebook,"
Technology Insights Research analyst Nehal Chokshi said.
The company, which employs Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak as
its chief scientist, makes solid state memory drives using NAND
flash technology.
Fusion-io posted net income of $1.7 million, or 2 cents per
share, in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $5.7
million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 13 cents per share, while revenue
rose about 43 percent to $120.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 8
cents per share on revenue of $120.3 million.
The company's shares, which have fallen about 19 percent in
the last three months, were trading at $16.19 after the bell.
They closed at $20.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.
