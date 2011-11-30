(Follows alert)

NOV 30 Fusionstorm Global Inc filed with U.S. regulators to offer up to 13.5 million shares, priced at $12-$14 per share.

Last week, the provider of IT consulting and technology solutions had filed to offer up to 12.5 million shares priced at $13-$15 per share.

The offering would raise relatively the same amount in proceeds, at the midpoint of the new and previously announced proposed price ranges.

Fusionstorm Global, which first announced plans to go public in August through a $175 million IPO, intends to get listed on Nasdaq under symbol 'FSTM.' (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)