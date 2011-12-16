* Market conditions delay IPOs
* Fusionstorm had priced IPO at $12-14/shr
* GSE Holding had priced IPO at $13-15/shr
Dec 16 Fusionstorm Global Inc and GSE
Holding postponed their IPOs citing market conditions,
underwriters to the offerings told Reuters.
On Wednesday, Luxfer Holdings Plc, a maker of
high-performance materials and gas cylinders, had also postponed
its initial public offering.
The companies would miss the window of opportunity opened in
the U.S. IPO market by Groupon Inc's strong opening
last month. After Zynga Inc's highly anticipated debut on
Friday, curtains will fall on the U.S. IPO market for the year.
Fusionstorm, a provider of IT consulting and technology
solutions, had last month offered up to 13.5 million shares,
priced at $12-$14 per share, and was looking to get listed on
Nasdaq under symbol 'FSTM.'
Polymer maker GSE Holding had planned to sell 9 million
shares at $13-$15 per unit. In July, it had filed with the U.S
regulators to raise up to $143.8 million in an IPO and intended
to list on the New York Stock exchange under symbol 'GSE.'
Oppenheimer & Co and FBR were underwriting GSE Holding's
offering, while FBR and Needham & Co were underwriters for
Fusionstorm.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)