May 23 Futaba Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue 19.5 million new shares via private placement to Toyota Motor Corp for 1 bln yen in total from June 8, 2016 to May 22, 2017

* Says Toyota Motor Corp's stake in the co to increase to 31.39 percent from 12.26 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hSyKRS

