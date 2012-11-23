LONDON Nov 23 Future PLC : * Normalised group revenues down 3%, reflecting the restructure of the US

business * Normalised operating profit (ebite) up 68% at £6.9M * FY ebitdae 9.4 million STG versus 7.8 million STG, +21% * Renewal of dividend payments will be reviewed in 2013, depending on trading

conditions * Revenue 123.5 million STG versus 141.7 million STG, -13 percent * Operating profit pre exceptional items 6.8 million STG versus 5.4 million

STG, +26% * Resumption of dividend payments to be reviewed in 2013 * Current trading is in line with the board's expectations