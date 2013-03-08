UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, March 8 Pantaloon Retail, India's top listed retailer by sales, plans to sell a 22.5 percent stake in insurance venture Future Generali to non-banking financial company Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, it said in a statement on Friday.
The retailer did not provide any further details of the transaction. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources