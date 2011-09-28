(Adds details)
Sept 28 British publisher Future Plc
said it was considering strategic options for its U.S. business
after a weak print advertising market led to a 6 percent drop in
annual sales.
The publisher of magazines for computer games, cycling and
photography fans, also said it expected UK sales, which accounts
for more than 70 percent of its total revenue, to fall 2 percent
for the year ending Sept. 30.
"With trading conditions in the US reflecting ongoing
weakness and decreasing visibility at newsstand, and an
acceleration in the year-on-year growth rate in digital
revenues, the board is now considering a wider range of
strategic options in respect of its US operations," Future said.
In July, the company said it planned to speed up a
transition of its U.S. business to a digital model after it saw
higher losses at the unit.
However, the company said it remained comfortable with
market expectations for 2011 following its plan to reorganise
the UK business to ensure faster growth in the digital space.
Future shares, which have lost 36 percent of their value
over the last three months, closed at 12.13 pence on Tuesday on
the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 40 million
pounds.
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)