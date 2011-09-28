(Adds details)

* Sees full-year total sales down 6 pct

* Says comfortable with market estimates for 2011

Sept 28 British publisher Future Plc said it was considering strategic options for its U.S. business after a weak print advertising market led to a 6 percent drop in annual sales.

The publisher of magazines for computer games, cycling and photography fans, also said it expected UK sales, which accounts for more than 70 percent of its total revenue, to fall 2 percent for the year ending Sept. 30.

"With trading conditions in the US reflecting ongoing weakness and decreasing visibility at newsstand, and an acceleration in the year-on-year growth rate in digital revenues, the board is now considering a wider range of strategic options in respect of its US operations," Future said.

In July, the company said it planned to speed up a transition of its U.S. business to a digital model after it saw higher losses at the unit.

However, the company said it remained comfortable with market expectations for 2011 following its plan to reorganise the UK business to ensure faster growth in the digital space.

Future shares, which have lost 36 percent of their value over the last three months, closed at 12.13 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 40 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)