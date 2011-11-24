(Adds details, CEO and FD comments)

Nov 24 Future Plc's full-year profit tumbled 39 percent on a sharp fall in advertising sales in the United States, prompting the British publisher to suspend its dividend.

Shares of the company, which publishes the "Official Xbox Magazine" and a slew of other consumer magazines, fell 19 percent to an all-time low of 8.5 pence at 1126 GMT, making the stock the biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.

"We had flagged this (dividend holiday) as a potential risk, but the market was assuming a dividend, so we see this as a negative, with payment not expected to be resumed until 2013," Investec Securities' analyst Gareth Davies says in a note.

The company has been seeing declining print advertising revenue at its U.S. publications, which account for a fourth of its sales, and is transitioning the business to a primarily digital model to tap the growing online advertising market.

Future, which last month named its new chief executive and finance director, is in the midst of a restructuring that has seen job cuts and the departure of several senior executives.

These cost saving initiatives and a rise in digital revenue, which currently accounts for 11 percent of total sales, are expected to help the company return to profit growth in the current fiscal year, Future said in a statement.

"We are seeing digital growth of 36 percent over the last year and we are seeing very fast growth of sales on the iPad, thanks to the Apple Newsstand launch," Chief Executive Mark Wood said.

Future, which also publishes titles such as "T3", "Total Film" and "Classic Rock", has seen more than six million downloads of its applications in the first month of Apple's Newsstand, a feature that helps iPad users keep their newspaper and magazine subscriptions in one place.

"We are currently happy with analysts forecasting around the 8 million pounds mark in earnings before interest, tax, amortization and exceptional items (for the current fisal year), which compares with the 6.6 million we have reported today," Finance Director Graham Harding told Reuters.

Adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Sept. 30 was 5.1 million pounds, compared with 8.3 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to 141.7 million pounds. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)