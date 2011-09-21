(Refiles to make clear in headline talks are for stake sale in
unit)
MUMBAI, Sept 21 India's Future Group, which owns
the Pantaloon Retail chain, is in talks with Japan's
convenience store chain Lawson Inc to sell a 49 percent
stake in its foods sourcing and manufacturing operations, the
Economic Times reported.
Future Group has signed a memorandum of understanding to
form a joint venture with Lawson that could see Japan's No. 2
convenience store chain buy into a holding company controlling
many of Future's foods businesses, the newspaper said on
Wednesday, citing sources.
Future Group and Lawson could not immediately be reached by
Reuters for a comment.
Financial terms of the planned joint venture have not been
finalised yet, one of the sources told the Economic Times,
adding the Japanese firm could invest about 30 billion rupees
($624 million) in the first tranche of funding.
In June, Lawson said it planned to step up its overseas
expansion to tap strong growth in Asia.
($1=48.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)