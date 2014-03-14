* Says full-year EBITDAE to be "significantly below"
expectations
* Cites poor trading conditions in first quarter
* Stock falls 35 pct
(Adds analyst and company spokesman comments, updates share
movement, details)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
March 14 British publisher Future Plc
warned on Friday that its profit this year would be
"significantly below" market expectations, sending its shares
tumbling as much as 35 percent.
Future, whose titles include Total Film, Gizmodo UK and T3,
said poor trading conditions towards the end of the first
quarter continued into the first two months of 2014.
The company, whose revenue has fallen for nine years in a
row, did not give details about the downturn in trading.
Future, which sold 19 million magazines last year, said on
Friday it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
amortisation and exceptional items (EBITDAE) for the year ending
Sept. 30 to fall below last year's normalised figure.
The company, which also publishes digital magazines,
reported normalised EBITDAE of 6.4 million pounds ($10.7
million) for the year ended Sept. 30, 2013.
The normalised results excluded operations that Future had
discontinued in the last two years, and included businesses
launched in that period.
Future will provide an update on cost cutting on May 23
along with its results for the first half ending March 31, the
company said in an email to Reuters on Friday.
The company said in a statement it would continue
cost-cutting steps initiated last month, but did not elaborate
the steps.
Peel Hunt analyst Malcolm Morgan said Future should not
undertake a turnaround in the public markets and said the
company should delist.
Future shares have lost about a third of their value in the
year up to Thursday's close.
"I think an industrial or a private equity owner would allow
the company to effect the transformation without being dependant
on this quarter's financial results," Morgan told Reuters.
Future's biggest investors include Schroder Investment
Management, Aberforth Partners, Fidelity Worldwide Investment
and Investec Asset Management.
Morgan said there was "little prospect" of Future earning a
profit before tax for the current year. "The company will do
well not to cede control of their affairs to the banks if EBITDA
falls much further," he wrote in a note.
The company said on Friday it would focus on its core areas
- technology, sports and photography.
Numis Securities said it would cut its EBITDAE estimate for
Future by at least 30 percent.
Future shares were down 34.5 percent at 9.25 pence at 1257
GMT on the London Stock Exchange. The stock had slid to 8.50
pence earlier in the day, making it one of the top percentage
losers on the exchange.
($1 = 0.60 British Pounds)
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Joyjeet Das)