MUMBAI Oct 13 India's Future Group and Amazon
India have formed a partnership by which the retailer will sell
its merchandise exclusively online, the companies said on
Monday, the latest in a series of such moves by traditional
Indian merchants.
Future Group is controlled by Kishore Biyani, known as the
father of Indian retail. The group operates some of India's
biggest retail chains including Big Bazaar, eZone, Brand Factory
and Home Town.
The alliance with Amazon is further evidence that
traditional retailers in India have decided to join hands with
e-commerce players rather than resist them. Croma, the
electronics chain owned by the Tata Group, signed a similar
agreement with Snapdeal.com last month.
Under the partnership, Future Group's current portfolio of
over 40 brands will be retailed exclusively online through the
Amazon.in platform, the companies said in a statement.
Biyani has criticised Flipkart and other e-commerce
retailers in India for the deep discounts they offered during a
promotional sale for the festival of Diwali, saying it would
hurt other retail channels.
Amazon.in started its Diwali sale on Oct 10, but did not go
with the kind of heavy discounts that Flipkart and Snapdeal.com
did last week.
Future Group's partnership will extend to categories beyond
fashion, and the companies will explore synergies in areas such
as distribution, customer acquisition and cross-promotions, the
statement said.
Indian media reported Biyani met Amazon.com chief
executive Jeff Bezos when he was visiting India. Amazon's India
website, set up in June last year, operates a marketplace which
allows other vendors to sell their products to customers.
