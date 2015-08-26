Aug 26 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest asset manager is acquiring a San Francisco-based
robo-adviser, FutureAdvisor, the firm announced Wednesday
morning.
Unlike competitors in this space, BlackRock does not plan to
target individual investors with the robo-adviser, which offers
portfolio management online.
Instead the firm hopes to use FutureAdvisor to enable banks,
brokerage firms, insurers and 401(k) plans to use the company's
digital platform to serve mass affluent investors and
millennials, Frank Porcelli, head of BlackRock's U.S. wealth
advisory unit, said in an interview.
Many banks and brokerage firms over the years have shifted
their focus to serve higher net worth investors, leaving an
opportunity for firms to target the "mass affluent" investors,
or those with less than $1 million in investable assets,
Porcelli said.
Younger investors are increasingly interested in online
advice, as opposed to hiring an adviser, he said.
By using FutureAdvisor, financial institutions can either
offer these clients a digital advice offering or they can use
the offering to complement a broker.
Also, the FutureAdvisor platform enables clients to
aggregate all of their accounts, which is often a challenge for
financial advisers, said Rob Goldstein, chief operating officer
and global head of BlackRock Solutions.
"You have a 401(k), then a bank account, and then maybe one
or two brokerage accounts and figuring all of that out as well
as the tax components is something that FutureAdvisor is strong
at," Goldstein said.
Through the acquisition, FutureAdvisor will keep its brand
and be part of BlackRock Solutions, the firm's risk management
and technology platform.
BlackRock, which has $4.7 trillion in assets under
management, has been increasingly focused on technology. The
firm has been hiring to grow its "big data" team and recently
hired a data scientist from Google.
Speaking at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in
New York in May, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said he believed
robo-advisers were going to become an element that every major
firm would need to offer.
"Everyone talks about how robo-advisers can't connect with
clients," Fink said. "I actually believe those kinds of tools
are like an ATM machine. We are all going to have to have it."
Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in the
fourth quarter, were not disclosed. BlackRock said the financial
impact of the transaction would not be material to the firm's
earnings per share.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Andrew Hay)