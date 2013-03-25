BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
MUMBAI, March 25 Indian retail chain operator Future Group has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in its general insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali SpA to L&T Finance for roughly 5 billion rupees ($92 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The companies were likely to make an announcement later on Monday, the source told Reuters, declining to be named.
Future Group, which runs the country's largest listed retailer, Pantaloon Retail, and L&T Finance, a unit of leading engineering and construction group Larsen & Toubro Ltd, both declined to comment. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
LISBON, March 7 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - http://bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)