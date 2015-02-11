Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
FUTURES ADD TO GAINS AFTER CNBC REPORTS GREECE TO STAY IN BAILOUT PROGRAM
By Ambar Warrick April 4 Southeast Asian markets were largely subdued on Tuesday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart later this week, while Philippines gained and Indonesia hit a record high. Asian shares were trading lower tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street as investors sold stocks and looked to safe havens with political uncertainty overshadowing positive U.S. economic data and solid global manufacturing growth.