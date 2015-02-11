SE Asia Stocks-Largely subdued; Indonesia hits record high, Philippines up

By Ambar Warrick April 4 Southeast Asian markets were largely subdued on Tuesday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart later this week, while Philippines gained and Indonesia hit a record high. Asian shares were trading lower tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street as investors sold stocks and looked to safe havens with political uncertainty overshadowing positive U.S. economic data and solid global manufacturing growth.