US STOCKS-Wall St up as Fed raises rates but stays course
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates to close)
FUTURES ADD TO GAINS AS ECB'S DRAGHI SPEAKS ON MONETARY POLICY MEASURES
* Euro hits session high after Dutch election exit poll (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected, but did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.