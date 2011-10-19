* Wheat Board legislation seen passing by end of 2011
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 19 (Reuters) -
IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) will launch its new
futures contracts for milling wheat, durum wheat and feed
barley shortly after legislation is approved to end the
Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly, the president of its Canadian
exchange said on Wednesday.
Winnipeg-based ICE Futures Canada is preparing contracts
for milling wheat, durum wheat and feed barley and awaiting a
review by the Manitoba Securities Commission, president and
chief operating officer Brad Vannan said.
The Conservative government aims to pass legislation, which
it introduced on Tuesday, through Canada's House of Commons by
the end of 2011, which would end the Wheat Board's 69-year-old
grain marketing monopoly as of Aug. 1, 2012. [ID:nN1E79H0TX]
ICE will look to introduce its new contracts within a week
of the legislation's final approval, called royal assent.
Trading will most likely begin sometime in January, starting
with contracts for October delivery, Vannan said.
"The milling wheat contract is by far the biggest market
(of the three)," Vannan said, adding that there is strong
commercial and speculator interest in all three. "(Milling
wheat) has got the best opportunities."
The milling wheat contract has competition from the spring
wheat contract traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange
<0#MWE:>, while the durum contract may be the only one in the
world, Vannan said.
The feed barley contract will trade alongside an existing
ICE barley contract <0#AB:> until its thin open interest
dissolves.
The new contracts will be priced in Canadian dollars, with
Canadian delivery points and consisting of 100 tonnes per
contract for milling wheat and durum and 20 tonnes for barley.
Under existing Canadian law, western Canadian farmers must
market their wheat and barley for export or milling purposes
through the Wheat Board.
ICE Canada is best known for its widely traded canola
contract <0#RS:>. ICE bought the former Winnipeg Commodities
Exchange in 2007.
