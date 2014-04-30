(adds detail, background)
LONDON, April 30 The InterContinentalExchange
confirmed it will extend its gasoil futures contract
beyond January 2015 and will switch its specification to
low sulphur, starting in February.
The contracts will be available for trading from May 30, ICE
said in a circular sent to clients on Tuesday.
The moved marks a reversal from a previous plan to terminate
the existing 1,000 parts-per-million (ppm) gasoil futures
contract in January 2015 and replace it with a 10 ppm low
sulphur gasoil contract from February that year.
The exchange's current 10 ppm gasoil contract has
been trading in parallel to the high sulphur contract since
September 2011.
But it has failed to gain traction with traders and build
liquidity despite better reflecting the European market which
has in recent decades shifted to the cleaner fuel, which is also
known as diesel.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Heinrich)