By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Nov 1 Commodity Futures Trading
Commissioner Mark Wetjen said on Thursday an insurance fund for
futures traders is "worth exploring," raising the profile of a
customer-protection concept that gained new life after MF Global
failed one year ago.
The futures industry has debated the merits of a
government-sponsored insurance fund for futures traders, modeled
after the Securities Investors Protection Corporation (SIPC),
and an industry-sponsored bailout fund since MF Global's
collapse revealed more than $1 billion missing from customer
accounts.
Neither response would prevent a broker's misuse of customer
funds, as happened with MF Global. The brokerage, led by former
Goldman Sachs chief and New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine, failed
after revelations that it had made a bad bet on European
sovereign debt sparked a liquidity crunch.
However, some type of insurance could help restore shattered
faith in the industry, helping allay fears that money parked at
futures brokerages is not safe, proponents say.
Customer confidence took another hit in July when brokerage
Peregrine Financial Group collapsed after its chief executive
admitted to misappropriating customer money.
"I think it's worth exploring, but there are obviously a lot
of questions as to whether it would work," Wetjen said about an
insurance fund on the sidelines of a futures industry conference
in Chicago.
"The right way to do it is to have Congress take it up and
have a number of hearings and explore both sides and see whether
that's the best policy or not," he said. "It would be nice if
more was done, I think, in Congress to explore it. The real
conversation has to take place there."
CHILTON BACKS FUND
Wetjen's comments lend some support to a campaign for an
insurance fund by Bart Chilton, another of the five CFTC
commissioners.
Chilton told Reuters last week that he had been "a little
bit disappointed" that his CFTC colleagues hadn't weighed in on
the issue.
"I think it's a gaping hole in a perfect customer protection
regime, and it doesn't quite make sense to me" that it is not
under active consideration, said Chilton, who proposed a $2.5
billion insurance fund earlier this year.
Chilton has proposed extending already-existent SIPC
protections available for securities customers to futures
customers.
Created in 1970 to help restore confidence to the securities
markets, SIPC has authority to use its funds to pay back
securities customers up to $500,000 per account when brokerages
fail. The insurance, which is funded by member brokers, does not
cover futures accounts.
Instead, the futures industry seeks to protect customers by
requiring brokers to wall off customer accounts from their own
funds.
Under Chilton's plan, the initial collection for the
futures-industry insurance fund would be taken from a fee
assessed on all futures commission merchants, which would not
exceed 0.5 percent of the merchants' previous year gross revenue
specific to futures.
Chilton has said the fund would not be "excessively
expensive."
Yet, Terry Duffy, executive chairman of CME Group, said on
Thursday that the cost of mandatory insurance "will be very
prohibitive" for users.
Speaking in a panel discussion at the futures conference,
Duffy said FCMs should offer optional polices for customers.
Congress will likely discuss the issue of an insurance fund
next year when they take up the reauthorization of the CFTC,
said Dan Roth, president of the National Futures Association.
Congress will need an analysis of how much the fund will
cost, he said at the futures conference on Wednesday.
"Someone's got to figure out how expensive" it will be, Roth
said. "The industry needs an independent analysis of that
issue."