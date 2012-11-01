CHICAGO Nov 1 Uncertainty over the so-called
U.S. fiscal cliff threatens to cause "some real crazy activity"
on markets if Congress fails to act by the year-end, Terry
Duffy, executive chairman of the CME Group, said on
Thursday.
If Congress cannot reach a deficit-reduction deal by the end
of the year, it will automatically trigger big spending cuts and
tax increases in 2013. This "fiscal cliff" would hit the
still-recovering U.S. economy hard.
Some market participants expect Congress to agree on
temporary fixes that let a larger deal on tax reform get done in
2013.
However, "I'm not convinced that everyone is going to play
nice and 'kick the can down the road'," said Duffy, speaking at
a futures industry event in Chicago.
Next week's U.S. elections are adding to uncertainty over
whether Congress will be able to agree on a deal to delay
reform, he said. Members of the Tea Party movement may push for
larger and more immediate changes, and the risk is that the
government could shut down, Duffy said.
The CME is the world's largest futures exchange.