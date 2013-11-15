By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 15 An insurance program to protect
U.S. futures traders from financial losses when a brokerage
collapses would come at a high cost, according to a study
released on Friday, which was quickly criticized by a top U.S.
regulator.
Bart Chilton, a member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, cast doubt on the findings because the study was
funded by futures-industry groups supported by firms that have
opposed insurance programs.
The National Futures Association (NFA), Futures Industry
Association, exchange-operator CME Group Inc and the
Institute for Financial Markets commissioned the study last
year. It analyzed the potential costs and benefits of four
insurance models, but did not make a recommendation on whether
any option should be pursued.
The most feasible privately run option studied seemed to be
a proposal from eight insurance companies to create a captive
insurance company that would offer coverage to futures customers
on a voluntary basis, said Christopher Culp, who led the study
for the consulting firm Compass Lexecon.
That proposal would initially cover up to $300 million in
claims by customers of participating brokers. The total cost of
the program was estimated at $18 million to $27 million a year.
"The proposal is a bit restrictive and costly," Culp told
reporters on a conference call.
The NFA said the study reported objective data.
"I'm like Deep Throat on this insurance study - follow the
money," Chilton said. "Look, firms don't want to pay for an
insurance pool to protect customers. Now we have a study funded
by those guys that gives reasons why it's a bad idea. I'm
certainly not shocked."
The industry began considering insurance after the
high-profile failures of brokerages MF Global in 2011 and
Peregrine Financial Group in 2012 resulted in the loss of
hundreds of millions of dollars in customer money. MF Global's
commodity customers have since been paid back.
After Peregrine's demise, Chilton proposed a futures
industry version of the Securities Investor Protection Corp
(SIPC), which covers up to $500,000 in losses to customers of
bankrupt stock brokerages. Chilton has said he will leave the
CFTC soon.
A government-mandated program similar to SIPC "would be
significantly under-funded to meet its initial target funding
level," according to the study.
The study analyzed a program that could provide up to
$250,000 to all customers of U.S. futures brokers, known as
futures commission merchants (FCMs), to cover losses arising
from the failure of firms that are short on client funds. It
would be funded by mandatory payments from FCMs, up to a stated
target funding level of $2.5 billion.
However, it could take 55 years to reach the target funding
level, and a "government backstop" likely would be needed to
close the gap between actual funds available and potential
customer liabilities, according to the study.
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator,
has previously said a public insurance fund would be too
expensive and unfair to the biggest brokers.
The study found it would be "too cost-intensive" for primary
insurance carriers to insure individual futures customers and
for brokers, known as futures commission merchants (FCMs), to
purchase insurance on behalf of all their clients.
Earlier this year, a survey of more than 500 futures traders
and firms from Feb. 28 to April 15 by the grass-roots advocacy
Commodity Customer Coalition found that 91.5 percent of
respondents supported the creation of a customer-protection
fund. The coalition helped futures customers get their money
back after MF Global and Peregrine failed.