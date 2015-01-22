Jan 22 Futuris SA :

* Establishes new unit Creditia SA, owned in 80 percent by the company

* Establishes Avalgreen Sp. z o.o., with 99.5 percent participation by its unit Creditia SA and 0.5 percent by the company

* Transfers 95 percent of Creditia Sp. z o. o. to newly-created unit Creditia SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)