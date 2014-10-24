BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Wells fargo bank, n.a., said it is increasing its prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective tomorrow, march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 64.8 percent y/y at 351.6 million yuan(57.48 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1znYuvR
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1168 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Alinta Energy has been sold to Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for around A$4 billion ($3 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.