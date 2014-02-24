Feb 24 Fuyao Glass Industry Co Ltd

* Says profit up due to strong revenue growth and cost control

* Says 2013 net profit up 25.76 percent y/y at 1.92 billion yuan ($315.3 million)

* Says to invest 200 million yuan in its Shenyang project for second phase construction, total investment 430 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bac27v

link.reuters.com/hac27v

