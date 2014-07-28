(Refiles to add bullet points and links)

July 28 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd

 Says H1 net profit up 24.4 percent y/y at 1.05 billion yuan ($169.70 million)  Says plans to issue up to 800 million yuan commercial paper  Says plans to boost capital of Fuyao Glass America Inc by $200 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nxVsxP; bit.ly/1rKf3NT; bit.ly/1puL3j9

($1 = 6.1874 Chinese Yuan)