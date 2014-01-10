BRIEF-Ultrapetrol(Bahamas) prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
Jan 10 China's largest automotive glass supplier Fuyao Glass Industry Co will invest $200 million to set up a manufacturing facility at General Motors' former assembly plant in Ohio.
Fuyao Glass will create 800 jobs at the Moraine, Ohio plant over three years after the start of production at the end of 2015, according to a statement from the Ohio governor's office.
The investment will be the largest ever made by a Chinese company in Ohio, according to the statement.
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015
NEW YORK, March 21 A federal judge on Tuesday said investors seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable for causing $3.1 billion of losses by failing to properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages cannot pursue their claims as a group.