July 12 FuzeBox, maker of videoconferencing app
Fuze, said on Thursday it has raised $20 million from venture
firms to expand its sales, marketing and engineering teams.
Fuzebox competes against larger rivals Cisco,
Polycom and Logitech in the corporate video
conferencing market. It offers visual collaboration service at a
fraction of the cost of traditional equipment providers.
Fuzebox has around 2.5 million users, which are holding
78,000 online meetings a day.
The firm was founded as CallWave in 1998. It was a public
company from 2004 to 2009 when founders took it private and
renamed it FuzeBox.
Index Ventures led the round, making one of the first
investments from its new 350 million euro ($431 million) early
stage technology fund, with Index partner Mike Volpi also
joining the board of Fuzebox.
Index is perhaps best known for backing Skype, now owned by
Microsoft Corp, at its early stages. Other investments
include mobile-payments company Boku, online-music service
Lastfm, and online-storage company Dropbox.
Also Khosla Ventures and Insight Ventures invested in
Fuzebox.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
