FRANKFURT Jan 27 Investigators at German
financial watchdog Bafin have not discovered any signs of
systemic efforts to manipulate currency benchmarks, rather, only
individual efforts, banking supervisory head Raimund Roeseler
said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.
In addition, Bafin is preparing to close its gold probe
after not uncovering any signs of attempted benchmark price
manipulation, Roeseler told daily Handelsblatt.
"We don't have the impression that there was a system behind
the (currency) manipulation. Rather, it was simply the greed of
individuals or groups in the most diverse places," he said.
Those places include Singapore, South America, Russia and
Poland, he said.
"Sometimes it wasn't even clear whether those being
investigated really manipulated or whether they were simply
boasting that they could do so," he said.
Turning to gold, Roeseler said: "We haven't found any signs
of manipulation. If we don't get any additional evidence about
where things were supposedly manipulated, then we're done with
the gold subject."
Banks have faced billions of euros in fines and settlements
with regulators and law enforcers in the wake of the financial
crisis, with billions more expected.
The longest-running probe into attempts to manipulate
interest rate benchmarks like Libor, or the London interbank
offered rate, is about to conclude, Roeseler said, without
elaborating on the possible result.
Deutsche Bank has already paid some fines for
alleged interest rate manipulation efforts but has not yet been
involved in settlements for foreign exchange benchmark-rigging,
unlike other major trading banks.
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority told Deutsche Bank in
November it would not be taking action against it in relation to
a settlement with five other banks.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the Roeseler interview.
The bank's own internal investigations into the Libor and
currency markets have found nothing that implicates the bank's
two co-chief executives, Anshu Jain or Juergen Fitschen,
officials both inside and outside of Deutsche Bank have said.
Deutsche Bank has already spent around 7 billion euros
($7.93 billion) since 2012 on fines and settlements and is
expected to unveil around 1 billion euros more in legal charges
when it publishes its quarterly results on Jan. 29.
Roeseler said banks have responded to the currency
investigation by tightening controls and imposing zero-tolerance
policies for misbehaviour. German banks have also been fully
cooperating with authorities, he said. "That will certainly lead
in the end to fines being lower," he said.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins, editing by Louise Heavens)