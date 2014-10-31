(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Oct 31 Major U.S. and European
investment banks this month boosted to as much as $6.5 billion
their collective war chest for settling with global regulators
who are investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation
in the foreign exchange market.
Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday became the latest
bank to make provisions in its third-quarter earnings report,
putting aside $640 million specifically for potential
settlements in the global inquiry that has been running for more
than a year.
Not all the total of $6.5 billion set aside by seven banks
in their latest earnings reports over the last few weeks will go
solely to currency-related issues. But that's where most of the
total is likely to be spent.
Swiss bank UBS ring-fenced the most of any single
bank in the third quarter, its $1.9 billion almost double the
provisions made by the next in line, Deutsche Bank,
with $1.1 billion and JP Morgan with $1 billion.
Those three banks declined to disclose how much of the
provisions were specifically for foreign exchange.
No bank has been accused of wrongdoing, but several are
cooperating with UK, U.S. and as many as 10 other authorities
around the world in their investigations into the allegations of
collusion and price manipulation.
Earlier this week, British bank Barclays set aside
$800 million for FX-related settlements and Citi added a
further $600 million for legal costs, while Credit Suisse said
$400 million would be kept back for future litigation.
This all comes as a settlement between the UK financial
market regulator and a group of major banks before the end of
the year - maybe as soon as next month - draws into view.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and six banks are in
advanced talks over a settlement that may be worth 1.5 to 2
billion pounds ($2.4-$3.2 billion).
The six banks are RBS, Barclays, UBS, JP Morgan, Citi and
HSBC. Curiously, given its position as the second-
biggest currency market bank in the world, Deutsche Bank isn't
part of these collective talks.
HSBC releases its third-quarter results on Monday.
This settlement is likely to be based on banks acknowledging
lax internal compliance, oversight failures and market conduct
breaches by individual employees, but not deliberate
manipulation of the $5 trillion-a-day market.
Settlements with U.S. authorities are expected to be much
more costly, particularly with the Department of Justice (DOJ),
which has shown it has the power and willingness to levy
multi-billion dollar fines on banks for financial misconduct.
Earlier this year, French bank BNP Paribas paid
the DOJ a record $8.9 billion fine for violating U.S. sanctions
on Sudan, Libya and Cuba between 2002 and 2012.
Estimates on how much banks will be fined in total vary
wildly. Earlier this year, banking research firm Autonomous put
the worldwide total at around $35 billion.
This would dwarf the $6 billion paid by 10 financial firms
to settle an international investigation into the manipulation
of Libor interest rates.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)