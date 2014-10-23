ZURICH Oct 23 Credit Suisse does not
see material issues related to the global probe into the $5
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, the Zurich-based bank's
chief executive said on Thursday.
Around 15 authorities around the world, including
Switzerland's, are investigating allegations of collusion and
price manipulation in the largely unregulated foreign exchange
(FX) market.
"(The FX issues) have probably been going for a little over
a year now. But we still don't see that we have any material
issues on the FX side as well at this point," Dougan told
analysts during a call following the publication of the bank's
third-quarter results.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)