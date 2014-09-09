(Refiles to add dropped first name in third paragraph)
By Huw Jones and Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Sept 9 Banks are struggling to stamp out
activity at the root of alleged manipulation in foreign exchange
markets, the chairman of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) watchdog told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
The FCA and U.S. regulators are investigating allegations
that dealers at major banks colluded and manipulated key
reference rates in the $5.3 trillion a day foreign currency
market, the world's biggest and least regulated.
"I think all the banks are really struggling as to how they
stamp out that alleged activity," Martin Wheatley said. "I know
all of them are deeply embarrassed by what's happened and want
to see that change. I know that they have put in place remedial
action."
However Wheatley did not identify any specific issues the
banks were struggling with and did not name any of the banks
affected.
Ethical standards in the foreign exchange market have been
put under a harsh spotlight since investigators in the United
States, Europe and Asia started examining whether small groups
of traders colluded to rig prices by sharing information about
their clients' orders.
The global inquiry has not yet concluded but the review has
shaken the industry, with dozens of top dealers put on leave or
fired and banks under pressure to sharpen up oversight of their
traders.
TIGHTER SURVEILLANCE
Since regulators started investigating the market, banks
have tightened surveillance of employees' communications,
including clamping down on the use of online chatrooms, where
traders were alleged to have swapped information, and have
handed over reams of transcripts to regulators to help them in
their probe.
Source familiar with the inquiry have told Reuters that the
tone of messages between foreign exchange traders was similar to
the sort of exchanges used by traders to manipulate the London
interbank offered rate or Libor.
The Libor scandal has cost banks such as Barclays
and UBS some $6 billion in penalties and banks are
bracing themselves for potentially more fines and litigation
stemming from the FX probe.
"It's very unfortunate that we've had what appears to be
abuse in a number of sectors in the market follow on from the
Libor fines," Wheatley said.
Speaking more broadly, Wheatley said regulators were looking
at what else needed to be done to boost confidence in wholesale
lending markets in the wake of the Libor and forex probes.
"We have not solved it yet. It's still a work in progress,"
Wheatley said. "It's such a priority for us to clean up these
markets and give people their confidence back."
There are likely to be legislative changes after a report
into Britain's wholesale markets is published in June 2015, he
added.
(Editing by Louise Ireland and David Holmes)