LONDON, June 4 Britain will seek to boost the
integrity of London's financial markets in response to a scandal
in foreign exchange markets, finance minister George Osborne
said on Wednesday.
Osborne told an audience of bankers that Britain responded
properly to a previous scandal in interbank interest rates and
would do so again over suspected collusion among foreign
exchange traders being investigated by London regulators.
"What I have got to make sure is that whatever happens as a
result of those investigations, we are ... bolstering the
integrity of the London markets," Osborne said at a conference
organised by the Institute of International Finance in London.
Osborne's finance ministry is expected to announce measures
soon in response to the foreign exchange case.
Osborne and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney are due to
deliver speeches on June 12. Both have stated their desire to
clean up Britain's banking industry.
The Financial Stability Board, a global body chaired by
Carney, is expected to report soon on how to improve currency
fixings such as the ones being investigated.
