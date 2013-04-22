(For other news from Reuters Global FX Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/FX13)

* CME Group sees record yen futures/options volumes

* Asian FX business is fastest growing

* CME finds regulators more interested in futures markets

By Vidya Ranganathan

SINGAPORE, April 22 CME Group is seeing record volumes in futures involving the Japanese yen, spurred by rising volatility in currency markets and the yen's sharp swings this year, the head of the exchange's currency and interest rate products told Reuters.

The Chicago-based futures and options exchange saw yen futures volumes jump 110 percent so far this year over the same period in 2012, while options volumes jumped 149 percent. Volumes in yen futures against the euro are up 373 percent.

"We had record open interest and record volumes in yen in February and March," said Derek Sammann, senior managing director at the CME Group, in an interview for a Reuters FX Summit.

"That really speaks to the volatility returning."

That spike in volumes was in the weeks preceding the Bank of Japan's April 4 meeting, when it stunned markets by announcing a mammoth monetary easing aimed at ending deflation, and thereby encouraged markets to sell the yen.

The yen traded in a wide range between 90.4 and 96.7 to a dollar in February and March as investors wondered what a BOJ under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would look like. Intra-day volatility spiked to as high as 28 percent.

"Where there is difference of opinion, there is volatility and volatility represents opportunity for us," said Sammann.

This year has in general been good for electronic currency trading platforms, such as Thomson Reuters and ICAP Plc's EBS, and exchanges, as improving global growth prospects and rallying equity markets infused volatility into lacklustre currency markets.

But even 2012 wasn't as bad for the FX futures business, where volumes fell approximately seven percent, as it was for spot currency markets, Sammann said.

"Futures were hit far less than spot, the reason being the benefits of safety, security and customer protection of a mutualised risk environment in the central counterparty framework," he said.

The exchange launched its first emerging Asia futures this year, with Indian rupee in late January and futures on the Chinese yuan on Feb. 25.

Average daily volumes in these two products are low, but they are part of CME's fastest growing market. Volumes in their FX products grew 19 percent in March. The Asian segment grew 44 percent.

MANDATES

The CME Group is set to launch CME Europe later this year, in the hope of offering an alternative to clients who prefer to trade and settle transactions under the jurisdiction of the British regulator, the Financial Services Authority.

The exchange also hopes to get more business as the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States forces the $600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market into clearing trades on an exchange.

It recently announced a tie-up with electronic derivatives processing service MarkitSERV that will allow the two financial institutions to clear OTC foreign exchange derivatives.

The CME already has partnerships with Bursa Malaysia Derivatives, Korea Exchange, Osaka Securities Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India, Singapore Exchange (SGX) and other Asian exchanges, plus agreements with exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou and Taiwan for business collaboration.

Sammann says these tie-ups are less about hedging the exchange's presence in the OTC derivatives business and more about fulfilling regulatory obligations.

"Our goal is less about trying to see where the global market will end up, than saying no matter where the market goes, we have a simple solution for that: a trade repository for simple trade reporting, clearing if you want to stay in OTC and all the exchange traded products in multiple markets as well."

"The market will connect to anybody anywhere. But we want to be available to any participant no matter what the structure they are connecting to."

MIGRATION

The exchange, with a market capitalisation of $19.7 billion, earned $896.3 million or $2.7 per diluted share in 2012.

While transparency and the lowered counterparty risks offered by the exchange helped keep trading volumes from falling too sharply last year, another factor could work to CME's favour in the coming months and years.

With regulators and market players reviewing the way reference rates such as LIBOR and other currency market benchmarks are set, and possibly manipulated, Sammann reckons the futures markets offer a suitable alternative.

"CME's market is a futures market. We think it's the cleanest, most effective and efficient way not only from the matching point of view but also it's highly regulated, it's electronic and all transaction-based."

"There are a number of jurisdictions that were not very interested in allowing futures markets.

"The message and the tone has changed in the last 12 to 18 months and there is this appreciation for the benefits of having regulated, liquid, transparent and fully visible markets to regulators."

CME has a global product suite of 60 futures and 31 options contracts, and with more than $105 billion in daily liquidity. It provides clearing for several over-the-counter derivatives, including non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and 26 cash-settled forwards.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)