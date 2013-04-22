(For other news from Reuters Global FX Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/FX13)
* Dollar/yen unlikely to rise as far as 110 - Fukoku's
Sakurai
* Nikkei may hold around current level until July upper
house election
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, April 22 The yen is unlikely to slide as
far as 110 against the dollar as the outlook for the global
economy remains uncertain and as exporters suffer from a weaker
yen due to higher overseas manufacturing costs, a major
Japanese fund manager said.
Yuuki Sakurai, CEO and President of Fukoku Capital
Management in Tokyo, which handles $16 billion in assets, said
the yen's status as a safe haven currency could even cause it to
reverse its 20 percent tumble against the dollar if signs of
stalling growth in China, a patchy U.S. recovery and euro zone
turmoil persist.
While Sakurai said he expects the Japanese currency to stick
to around 97 to 98 yen against the dollar for now, he does not
believe there's an "ideal" exchange rate that would be broadly
advantageous for Japanese companies, which he says are more
worried about volatility than the yen's relative strength or
weakness. The yen was quoted at 99.84 to the dollar,
within striking distance of 100, on Monday morning.
"They like a stable currency so that they can make their
strategies," he said in an interview for the Reuters FX Summit.
"Personally, I do doubt that the weak yen will become a
strong (tail)wind for the Japanese economy, because so many
Japanese manufacturers have sent their production overseas to
cope with the strong yen."
One positive effect of a softer yen could be psychological,
Sakurai suggests, if investors and the public attribute it to
"Abenomics", an aggressive mix of monetary and fiscal policies
touted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"I think (Abe) is trying to send a message to the Japanese,"
Sakurai said.
"Although he knows that the weak yen is not going to connect
directly to the strength of the Japanese economy, he is going to
send the message that we are going to revive again, that he
could change things, that he can change the direction of the
Japanese economy."
Sakurai says that the Nikkei stock index will likely
hold around its current level until July on expectations that
Abe will achieve a landmark victory in upper house elections
expected that month. The index climbed 1.9 percent to 13,574.71
to a near five-year high on Monday morning.
But while investors into Japanese equities can continue to
celebrate the benchmark's gain of more than 50 percent since
last November, Sakurai said holders of Japanese government bonds
were less than pleased with the monetary arm of Abenomics
enacted by the Bank of Japan.
'SHOOTING SPARROW WITH CANNON'
The BOJ shocked financial markets on April 4, when new
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announced the plan to inject $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years, nearly
doubling the monetary base to $2.9 trillion in that time.
"The Kuroda shock...was like shooting a sparrow with a
cannon," Sakurai said, adding that smaller and more frequent
interventions might be more effective.
"What puzzled me about (Kuroda's) comment was that he said
he'd do nothing for the time being. That means he's showed every
card he has. That's not a very good policy from the central
bank."
Kuroda's radical rehaul of monetary policy created a
'dilemma' for institutional investors, Sakurai said.
The BOJ appeared to suggest that investors should switch
their money to foreign bonds from Japanese debt, but that would
leave them vulnerable to currency fluctuations, Sakurai said.
Smaller local institutions and rural banks will also be
stung by the illiquidity in the JGB market caused by the BOJ's
actions, Sakurai said, although investors willing to go abroad
will likely find comfort in low-risk government bonds from the
United States, Canada and Germany.
Sakurai also takes issue with the BOJ's determination to
achieve two percent inflation within two years, a goal that has
become a constant refrain for both Kuroda and Abe.
"The target is to have a good economic recovery, not to have
two percent inflation in two years...Look at the UK: you have
two percent inflation and the economy is bad," he said.
However, Sakurai believes the Japanese economy could improve
merely on expectations of Abenomics, if skyrocketing Japanese
stocks prompt companies to increase wages and lead consumers to
part with more of their cash.
"There is a separation between the actual economy and the
market at this moment," he says.
"Whether the real economy will catch up with the market, or
the market is going to adjust to the real economy, we are not
quite sure at this moment. If this continues, we may see a kind
of mini-bubble in equities and a real estate bubble. If that
continues, it's a kind of disaster for the Japanese market."
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Lisa Twaronite and
Dominic Lau in TOKYO; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)