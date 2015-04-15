By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 Currency trading platform EBS
has been approached by major banks to provide a computerised
system removing much of the human element behind a scandal over
the manipulation of currency benchmarks by lenders, a senior EBS
manager said.
Such a facility has been discussed for some time as a way of
reducing the risk of sensitive client order information seeping
out and increasing the scope for wrongdoing in the trades that
set benchmark exchange rates used to value trillions of dollars
of investments daily.
EBS, one of the main venues for banks and other large
financial institutions to trade currencies, launched its eFix
solution last year to help banks to match off their orders to
buy and sell currencies at the daily "fixings".
That stops short of the outright central facility looked at
by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) last year to take in, net
off and process orders anonymously and independently of the bank
trading desks at the centre of a two-year long row over market
manipulation.
But it might give EBS the critical mass to launch what could
become the main venue for such activity.
"EBS Market is well positioned to play the role of a central
utility for the execution of benchmarks globally," Darryl
Hooker, head of EBS Market, the platform's main product suite,
told Reuters.
"We've been approached by a number of the major banks with
regard to providing a netting facility to our eFix solution."
The FSB's final recommendations last year abandoned the idea
of ordering the creation of a fixing utility, saying that it saw
the potential for the market to generate such a solution without
official intervention.
A number of financial technology companies and exchanges
have expressed interest, though the task is complicated by the
need to get enough banks on board to ensure sufficient demand on
both sides to match off most buy and sell orders.
Another problem is how to deal with residuals: situations
where a large number of sell orders are not matched on a given
day by equivalent buying interest, leaving the facility or the
asset managers behind the orders holding the risk of a failure
to execute or of execution at worse rates.
Hooker was careful not to be drawn on the details of how EBS
would deal with this issue, but it is generally assumed that it
would involve at least one large bank standing behind the
facility to absorb the risk.
EBS, which has never been accused of any wrongdoing in the
foreign-exchange scandal, is wholly-owned by inter-dealer broker
ICAP. The other major currency trading platforms are
provided by Thomson Reuters.
