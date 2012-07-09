BRIEF-Intercontinental exchange to buy TMX Atrium from TMX Group
* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire TMX Atrium from TMX Group
- Thomson Reuters agrees to acquire FX Alliance Inc (Fxall), the leading multi-bank electronic foreign exchange platform
- Says deal for $22 per share in cash
- Says expects the acquisition to close in the third quarter
- Fxall board has unanimously resolved to recommend that all shareholders tender their shares into the offer
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)