* BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs among shareholders

* Merrill Lynch, Goldman, Citigroup among underwriters (Follows alerts)

Sept 19 FX Alliance Inc, a foreign exchange trading platform provider, filed with the U.S. securities regulator to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

The company counts entities affiliated with venture capital firm Technology Crossover Ventures, Banc of America Strategic Investments, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs among its stakeholders.

The New York-based company said BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the company said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)