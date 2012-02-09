UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 8 FX Alliance Inc priced its initial public offering of common stock at $12 per share, below its expected price range, according to an underwriter.
The New York-based company, which provides electronic foreign exchange trading solutions, had expected to sell 5.2 million shares in its IPO at between $13.50 and $15.50 each.
All the shares in the offering are being sold by a group of selling stockholders, which includes Citigroup Technology, Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC USA and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The company, which will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, is valued at about $340 million at the IPO price.
FX Alliance shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "FX."
The company, which has over 1,000 institutional clients, expects net income of between $25.6 million and $26.4 million on revenue between $117.5 million and $118.5 million, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman, Sachs & Co, Citigroup and JP Morgan acted as joint book-running managers to the offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.