By Eileen Soreng

Feb 9 Shares of FX Alliance Inc, which runs a forex trading portal, surged as much as 20 percent on their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, despite pricing its initial public offering below the anticipated range.

Shares of the New York-based company, which gives its client around-the-clock access to forex markets five days a week, closed 14.5 percent above the offer price at $13.74 on Thursday.

It had priced the offering of 5.2 million shares at $12 apiece, below the expected range of $13.50 to $15.50 per share. Most companies that went public this week had to lower their offer price to attract investors.

"Had the deal not been reduced in price it probably would have had a shaky, if not negative, beginning. The reduction in price represented a deep enough discount in the eyes of the investors to make it work," IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow told Reuters.

FX Alliance will not get any proceeds from the sale as all the shares were offered by a group of selling stockholders, which includes Citigroup Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group , HSBC USA and Royal Bank of Scotland.

"But (the offering) does give a value to the company, it does allow them to come to market at any point in the future to raise capital through a secondary offering," Menlow said.

FX Alliance serves over 1,000 institutional clients and its products are used by asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, corporations, hedge funds, prime brokers and other institutions worldwide, it said in its filing.

It reported a net income of $18.3 million, up 14 percent from a year ago, for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Revenue was up 21 percent at $88.7 million.

In the same period, FX Alliance's average daily trading volume grew to $83.9 billion, representing about 2 percent of the global FX average daily trading volume.

In a prospectus, the company, which has offices in Boston, Washington D.C., London, Zurich, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Sydney, said its global footprint gives it access to a variety of markets and diversifies risks from regional economic conditions.

At Thursday's closing price, FX Alliance is valued at about $389.1 million. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)