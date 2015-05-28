(Corrects to "FXCM Hong Kong" from "co's Hong Kong" in headline) May 28 FXCM Inc : * To sell FXCM Hong Kong to Rakuten SEC * Deal for about $36 million * Says transaction is expected to close in Q3 * Says Rakuten securities will continue to use the FXCM trading system for FXCM Hong Kong clients under a white label agreement with FXCM * Says Pinnacle Inc served FXCM as financial advisors on the deal * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage