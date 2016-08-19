NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S.-based retail broker Forex
Capital Markets said on Friday it promptly notified the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures
Association of its capital deficiency on January 15 last year,
when the Swiss National Bank moved to abandon the Swiss franc's
peg to the euro.
The CFTC on Thursday filed a civil suit against FXCM
, saying it was under-capitalized for two days in
January 2015, and failed to report its capital shortfall in a
timely manner.
In its statement, FXCM said following the SNB move, FXCM
customers lost approximately $225 million by the close of
business on Jan. 15, 2015.
"As a result of such losses, FXCM experienced for the very
first and only time in its history a one-day regulatory net
capital shortfall," the company said.
"FXCM thereafter promptly notified both the CFTC and the
National Futures Association of its net capital shortfall due to
the unforeseen SNB Event."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)