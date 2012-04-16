* About 91 pct of co's gas output comes from Poland
* Says expects higher drilling in Poland
April 16 U.S.-based FX Energy said
increased wholesale gas tariffs in Poland will help its revenue
grow, and the company plans to ramp up drilling in the European
country.
FX Energy said it can take advantage of the 16.9 percent
rise in tariffs due to its gas contracts with Polish gas
monopoly PGNiG, which operates most of the company's
wells in the country.
"Higher revenues from this price increase will drop directly
to our bottom line," FX Energy said in a statement.
About 91 percent of FX Energy's gas production comes from
Poland. The oil and gas producer said it was selling gas at a
weighted average price of $7.40 per thousand cubic feet in
Poland.
U.S. natural gas prices have sunk to their lowest in
over a decade, hovering under $2 per million British thermal
units, amid record-high supplies of the fuel.
FX Energy sees higher drilling this year and 2013, with
total drilling expenditures expected in the range of $40 to $50
million in 2012.
FX Energy shares, which have lost 40 percent of their value
so far this year, closed at $4.94 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)