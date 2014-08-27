BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
Aug 27 Fyffes Plc :
* Merger update
* Now targeting $60 million of annualized pre-tax cost savings
* Increases its target adjusted EBITA for full year 2014 from range eur 30 to eur 35 million to range eur 38 to eur 42 million
* Separate efficiency initiatives anticipated to reduce chiquita's costs by approximately $14 to $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.