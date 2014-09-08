Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Sept 8 Fyffes Plc
* Fyffes intends to adjourn shareholder meetings
* Fyffes and chiquita continue to recommend combination
* Protracted process is not in interests of fyffes business and shareholders.
* Chiquita brands postponed its special meeting of shareholders to vote on proposed transaction with fyffes to 3 october 2014
* Granted chiquita waiver to pact that permits chiquita to adjourn shareholder meeting and engage in talks with cutrale group and safra group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
HAMBURG, March 20 The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.