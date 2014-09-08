Sept 8 Fyffes Plc

* Fyffes intends to adjourn shareholder meetings

* Fyffes and chiquita continue to recommend combination

* Protracted process is not in interests of fyffes business and shareholders.

* Chiquita brands postponed its special meeting of shareholders to vote on proposed transaction with fyffes to 3 october 2014

* Granted chiquita waiver to pact that permits chiquita to adjourn shareholder meeting and engage in talks with cutrale group and safra group