Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 24 Fyffes Plc :
* Termination of transaction agreement
* Fyffes announces termination of transaction agreement with Chiquita
* If Chiquita enters into deal within 9 months, co entitled to termination fee of 3.5% of closing value of Chiquita share capital on day prior to such pact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FFY.I FFY.L CQB.N]
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.