March 10 Fyffes PLC : * Chiquita brands international, inc. and Fyffes PLC to combine to create no. 1

banana company globally * Combined equity value of approximately $1.07 billion * Combined company to be listed on the New York stock exchange and domiciled in

Ireland * Company name to be chiquitafyffes * Targeting $40 million of annualized pre-tax cost synergies * Creates a global banana and other fresh produce company with approximately

$4.6 billion in annual revenues * Fyffes shareholders will receive 0.1567 chiquitafyffes shares for each Fyffes

share they hold