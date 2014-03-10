BRIEF-BMTC Group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid to acquire shares
* BMTC Group - intends to acquire, through facilities of TSX and through alternative trading systems, up to 1.8 million shares
DUBLIN, March 10 Fyffes PLC : * Shares rise 29 percent after Chiquita deal
* Bmtc group inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to acquire common shares
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: