BRIEF-BMTC Group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid to acquire shares
* BMTC Group - intends to acquire, through facilities of TSX and through alternative trading systems, up to 1.8 million shares
March 10 U.S. fruit distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc will buy Irish fruit firm Fyffes Plc in an all-stock deal valuing Fyffes at about $526 million to create the world's largest banana supplier.
Chiquita shareholders will own about 50.7 percent of the combined company, ChiquitaFyffes, while Fyffes shareholders will own the remaining 49.3 percent, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
Chiquita shareholders will get one share of the new company for each share held and Fyffes investors will get 0.1567 of ChiquitaFyffes shares for each Fyffes share, after the deal is completed.
* BMTC Group - intends to acquire, through facilities of TSX and through alternative trading systems, up to 1.8 million shares
* Bmtc group inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to acquire common shares
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: